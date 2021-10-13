business

Supply chain issues: Why port backlog is causing surge in prices at the store?

Compared to last year, the price of beef has increased 17.6%. Pork has increased 12.7% and eggs are up 12.6%.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Consumers are feeling a major impact from the delay of products arriving to U.S. cities because of backup seen at major U.S. ports.

COVID outbreaks and worker shortages are also adding to the problem, which has led to a surge in price increases in everyday items including food.

Alyssa Mosco, who lives in Fairmount, said she notices the increase while dining out.

"Restaurants are running out of things ... I know certain items at some restaurants they are running out of for the night, which I think is weird," said Mosco.

SEE ALSO: Port of Los Angeles going 24/7 in effort to ease supply chain bottlenecks before holidays

In Philadelphia at the port on Packer Avenue, a truck driver shortage forced crews to clear a 30-acre site to store cargo containers until they can be unloaded.

Sean Mahoney, of the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority, said they are packed.

"There's still work to do. We're seeing record volumes and 'we're working through it," said Mahoney.

Ben Hallman, the owner of Hallman Construction, walked Action News through one of several units he is renovating.

Hallman said the delay in materials is forcing contractors like himself to put off some jobs for months.

"We're looking at hardwood flooring, cabinetry, countertops, plumbing fixtures," he said. "Right now it's an inconvenience because there's always another product you can go out and buy for right now. But how long until all those products are all taken?"

