Video: Suspects armed with ax, gun wanted in Tioga-Nicetown grocery store robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video in hopes that someone may recognize two armed suspects wanted in a grocery store robbery in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

According to police, the two armed men entered the store on the 8200 block of W. Venango Street on Wednesday at about 2:25 a.m.

One of the suspects used an ax to break through the security door while the other suspect pointed a gun at an employee.

They were last seen running south on 9th Street.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects or have information about the crime is asked to call police at 215-686-8477.