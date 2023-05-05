After nearly a decade, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' cast says an emotional goodbye in trilogy

Nearly a decade after their adventures began, the Guardians are saying goodbye.

Vol. 3 is Rocket's back story. The furry, talking raccoon Guardian, is voiced by Jenkintown's Bradley Cooper.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is the final chapter in Marvel's trilogy about an intergalactic crew of misfit superheroes.

6abc's Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with the star-studded cast about this bittersweet moment.

They say it didn't feel like "the end" until the final day they stepped into their costumes.

But before they leave us, there's more action, more laughs, another brilliant "mixtape soundtrack" and some gut-wrenching moments for the Guardians.

"It's been -- it's a lot," says Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quill/Star-Lord. "The story itself is emotional. Coming to a close, naturally, there's a kind of a bittersweet sadness that comes with that. I'm going to miss these guys."

Director Peter Gunn adds, "It's like leaving high school."

"I love Rocket a lot," Cooper says. "It was a real privilege to play him. The fact that they were able to focus on his story meant a lot to me."

Gamora is back after falling off a cliff to her death in 'Infinity War.'

In this film, she's a variant, thanks to the Multiverse.

"She's a bit confused as to why these misfits keep looking at her as if they know her," says actress Zoe Saldaña, who plays Gamora. "They feel so familiar to her, and that is a very complex state to be in."

There are new foes to face, including Will Poulter as the golden-skinned, super-threat Adam Warlock.

"I was definitely sort of a new member to the family," Poulter says. "They couldn't have gone to greater lengths to make to make me, as the new guy, feel welcome."

The cast screened their swan song at the world premiere at Disneyland Paris.

"It was an emotional roller coaster," says Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula. "I was crying hysterically, then laughing hysterically, then crying again."

"It's because we really care for each other," says Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis. "We love each other in real life, and we love the characters so much."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" hits theaters May 5.

