Rifles, pistols stolen from gun shop in New Britain Twp., Bucks County

Saturday, November 12, 2022 9:40PM
NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are looking for five suspects who broke into a gun shop in Bucks County and stole multiple weapons.

The break-in happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday at Target World, located in New Britain Twp.

Police say the suspects arrived at the store from County Line Road in a Hyundai sedan with an inoperable driver's side brake light.

Surveillance video released by police shows several suspects smashing through the front door, crawling through the opening and making their way into the store.

They got away with "multiple rifles and pistols," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Britain Twp. Police.

