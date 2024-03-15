15-year-old arrested for gun store burglary in Burlington County

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A teenager has been arrested in connection with the brazen burglary of a gun store in Burlington County.

He was allegedly part of a group of thieves who broke into Urban Tactical Firearms in Marlton on February 26.

Police say they were able to identify the 15-year-old as a suspect by evidence recovered from the stolen vehicle used in the crime.

Authorities have also tied the 15-year-old to a series of smoke store burglaries in New Jersey.

Investigators continue to search for more suspects and two of the five stolen guns.