Caught on video: 4 suspects wanted in New Jersey gun shop smash and grab

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County, New Jersey are looking for four suspects who broke into a gun shop and stole firearms and ammunition.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video at Urban Tactical Firearms on Route 70 in Marlton around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The suspects, dressed in black with masks, broke through the glass doors and made their way inside.

Police say when the suspects smashed the doors, it tripped the alarm system, but the suspects were in and out in two minutes.

"They went through the business," said Evesham Township Police Chief Walt Miller. "There were some counters in the business that were also glass. They used the same landscaping rock to break the glass within the business."

Police say the suspects stole four handguns and a rifle, plus ammunition, and fled in this white Hyundai Elantra.

"We believe this vehicle is possibly stolen based on the fact that the suspects exit the vehicle through the windows without opening the doors," said Miller.

Police say they're increasing patrols in the area.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms came out to the store Monday to inspect.

Police say they're looking into if this could be related to similar burglaries in Pennsylvania.

"We'd like to identify this group and recover those firearms before they're used to hurt or injure an innocent person," said Miller.

Action News was unable to reach the business for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

Any info on the suspects or the car should contact Evesham Township Police.