8 Philadelphia residents charged in Pa. gun trafficking investigation

Eight people are being charged after the takedown of a gun trafficking ring, law enforcement officials in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Eight people are being charged after the takedown of a gun trafficking ring, law enforcement officials in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.

Some of the dozens of weapons that were recovered were on display during a news conference in Norristown on Wednesday.

Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry and the district attorneys from several counties announced the details of the arrests.

Eight defendants, who are all from Philadelphia, are accused of buying the guns to sell them illegally.

Of the 94 firearms bought as "straw purchases," 29 have since been recovered.

Henry said many of the guns they purchased in Pennsylvania traveled outside of the state.

The suspects were identified as 40-year-old Larry Williams, 23-year-old Robert Cooper III, 26-year-old Ziair Stenson, 24-year-old Malik Rowell-Jernigan, 24-year-old Kevin Lester Logan, 40-year-old Daynell Jones and 22-year-old Zakayla DeShields.

Logan and DeShields remain at large.