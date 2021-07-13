3 Philadelphia men arrested for allegedly trafficking 37 firearms around region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three Philadelphia men are under arrest for allegedly trafficking dozens of guns around the Delaware Valley.Investigators say Tyron Gresham, 24, illegally purchased and resold 37 firearms dating back to December 2019.Of the 37 firearms purchased by Gresham, 17 were purchased in Bucks County, 16 in Philadelphia and four in Montgomery County.Nasim Smalls, 24, and Aaron Walker, 29, allegedly helped in the sales of the guns."The three recovered guns of the 37 purchased by Gresham shows just how far and wide the impact of gun trafficking and straw purchases can be. These guns travel quickly from the original purchaser to a criminal, who very soon uses it in illegal activity," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.Police have only recovered three of those weapons: two in Philadelphia and one in Michigan from a car stolen out of New York.All three men remain behind bars on bail.A preliminary hearing for all three men is scheduled for July 21, 2021.