Police investigate double shooting involving 14-year-old in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double shooting involving a 14-year-old in West Philadelphia.The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of Arch Street.Police say a 14-year-old male was shot once in the back.The teen was transported by police to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and is listed in critical condition.A second victim, a male in his mid-20s, was shot twice in the head.He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is currently listed in critical condition.No weapons have been recovered from the scene, officials say.So far, no arrests have been made at this time.