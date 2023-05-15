Report focuses on issues, solutions for Black men and boys in Philadelphia

"We have four focus areas," said Eric Marsh, chair of the Mayor's Commission on African American Males, "health and wellness, education, social justice and economic development."

According to the recently-released report, more than 75% of male homicide victims in Philadelphia are Black.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The shooting death of a teenager over the weekend is the latest example of one challenge facing Black men and boys in the city of Philadelphia: violence.

"It looks like it was a fight that ended in gun violence," said Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Police are searching for the suspect, seen in surveillance video, accused of killing the 14-year-old who has been identified as Wort Whipple.

He died Saturday afternoon after being shot. Police say it appears he was shot while on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line. Whipple is now part of an unfortunate statistic for Black boys and men in the city.

"We are losing Black men and boys left and right," said Eric Westbrook, director of the Mayor's Office of Black Male Engagement.

Young Black males ages 15-19 die at a rate that's two-and-a-half times higher than their white counterparts.

It's one reason the Mayor's Commission on African American Males does the annual study.

"We have four focus areas," said Eric Marsh, chair of the Mayor's Commission on African American Males, "health and wellness, education, social justice and economic development."

Their study of health issues found Black men in Philadelphia die at a rate that's 25% higher than white men with higher rates of HIV, diabetes and prostate cancer.

"Health care that is culturally relevant, affordable and easy to access is also challenging," said Marsh.

Looking at education, overall high school graduation rates in Philadelphia have dropped 12 percentage points with the impact of COVID hitting Black students hard.

The commission brings those types of issues to the attention of the Office of Black Male Engagement, which moves the matter up the city chain.

"We elevate those to the mayor's desk and make sure those recommendations reach him and can be turned into policy," said Westbrook.

Working with city and community leaders, the commission has identified possible solutions: recommending things like behavioral health resources, increased recruitment of minority police officers and more funding for rec centers.

"We have seen a rise in the amount of money that has been spent," said Westbrook.

"All of these issues overlap," said Marsh. "This is one of the reasons why there is no magic pill."

The hope is to flip the statistics when it comes to Black men and boys.

"To make sure our narrative is one of positivity and progress-- just like we want to see happen in our city," said Marsh.

The Office of Black Male Engagement is also creating a documentary called "A Hope that Lights the Way."

The goal is to portray positive images to combat negative influences and create change.

To read "The State of Black Men and Boys in the City of Philadelphia" in its entirety, click here.