1 dead, 8 injured following series of Philadelphia shootings Thursday

So far, no arrests have been made in any of these shooting incidents.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a series of shootings Thursday afternoon that left one person dead and eight others injured since 1:30 p.m.

A man was shot and killed around 2:10 p.m. on the 400 block of Manton Street in South Philadelphia. The victim has not been identified.

Around 2 p.m., police say a 37-year-old woman was shot one time in the upper thigh near F and Lippincott streets in Kensington. She was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Roughly 10 minutes later, police say four people were shot on the 4000 block of Wallace Street. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

A 28-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were both shot around 2:12 p.m. on the 1700 block of N. 31st Street in the city's Brewerytown section. Both victims were placed in critical condition at an area hospital.

And just before 3 p.m., police say an 18-year-old man was shot two times in the knee on the 4400 block of Holden Street in the city's Powelton section. He was rushed to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

