Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in separate North Philadelphia shootings

The first incident happened at 9:15 p.m. inside a deli on the 2600 block of N. 12th Street.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating two separate shootings that left three people dead and one injured in North Philadelphia Saturday night.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot twice in the left calf, twice in the right shoulder, and once in the right shin.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in critical condition.

A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A third male victim was also shot once in the right armpit. Police transported him as well to Temple University Hospital, where he died shortly after.

About half an hour later, in Strawberry Mansion, a 30-year-old was killed on the 2500 block of W. Montgomery Avenue.

Police say the 30-year-old man was sitting on a porch when he was shot multiple times throughout the body.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and was later pronounced dead.

No weapons have been recovered in either of these shooting incidents.

So far, no arrests have been made at this time.

