Gunman shoots father in neck on South Street

Philadelphia police are investigating after a gunman opens fire on a family on South Street.It happened around 7:48 p.m. near 12th and South Street.Investigators tell Action News a father was coming out of a car with his family when the suspect shot him in the neck. The victim managed to get his two kids and the woman with him to a nearby store to call for help.The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The two children and the woman were not injured.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.