PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A house fire in Southwest Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital.It broke out on the 7100 block of Guyer Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday.Arriving crews found heavy smoke throughout the two-story row home.The lone occupant of the home, a 64-year-old man, was removed by firefighters.He was taken to the hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation. He was listed in serious, but stable condition.Crews were able to get the fire under control. The Action Cam showed the charred windows from the flames.There is no word on a cause.