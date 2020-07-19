Gyms, fitness centers prepare to reopen in Philadelphia County

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fitness centers and gyms are gearing up to reopen Monday in the city.And while they can reopen, it's under strict guidelines.Planet Fitness, for one, is adding a new slogan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The "Judgment Free Zone" now also home to "Social Fitnessing."A phrase gym members will see frequently across all 14 clubs in Philadelphia upon reopening."Our team members are extremely excited to get back to work it's been a long hundred plus days our teams, said President and CEO of National Fitness Partners Stephen Kindler Jr.Kinder says the staff has been hard at work, cleaning, and ensuring members have as little contact as possible with others during their workout.Touchless check-ins and more sanitization stations have also been placed throughout the building. Masks are also a gym requirement."It's going to need to be worn at all times, and our staff here is going to be enforcing that," said Kindler.Mayor Jim Kenney says the city will be cracking down on the mandate at fitness centers.Tweeting in part: "If you find it difficult to exercise with a mask on, don't go to the gym; your actions could shut down the entire gym."Kenney also adds The Philadelphia Public Health Dept will be conducting unannounced inspections.Outdoor exercise is still being encouraged. Classes are also being restricted to fewer than 10 people.Over in New Jersey, Giant Fitness planned on reopening their gyms defiance of governor's orders. But opted not to at the last second."It didn't work out for us. We had a lot of pushback. More so from the government," said manager Dom Balducci.While things will remain closed in South Jersey, their club in Philadelphia is also gearing up for a Monday reopening."We're taking temperatures, we have or plastic screens at our desks," said Balducci. "The members and the staff have to have face masks."While it will be undoubtedly different, for owners, it's another milestone on the journey back to some sense of normalcy."Having the ability to open our doors is paramount," said Kindler.