NJ teacher facing charges for allegedly possessing, sending child pornography

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A teacher at Haddon Heights High School has been arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Joseph Dalessandro, 37, of Washington Twp., was arrested on Thursday after a search warrant was executed at his New Jersey home.

According to court documents, a cyber tip was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which then notified local authorities.

Child pornography was allegedly found on Dalessandro's phone, and 11 videos had allegedly been sent using the messaging app, Kik.

Students spoke about the charges after school on Friday.

"People were just like making up theories. It just unfolded. Came in, everyone was talking about it," said senior Terrence McNally.

"You can't always assume the best in people I guess," said senior Alexa Cruz, who has Dalessandro for an AP science class this year.

"It's shocking, it's disgusting and it's like, how can you as a person work as a teacher and do that?" asked Cruz.

School officials say Dalessandro has been with the district since 2021 and is now on leave. He's not allowed to contact any students and is not allowed on district property.

The Haddon Heights superintendent sent an email to parents on Thursday, notifying them about the arrest of a teacher, though that email did not identify Dalessandro or the charges against him.

"I think the school acted on it as quickly as they possibly could," said grandparent Mary DeStefano. "I guess the greater picture, it begs the question, what kind of vetting is done before teachers are hired?"

School officials say at this point there's no indication that any students were involved.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's office is investigating.

Dalessandro is locked up in the Salem County Correctional Facility awaiting a detention hearing.