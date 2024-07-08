Berks County man charged with possession of more than 400 images of child porn

SINKING SPRING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 27-year-old Berks County man is in police custody, accused of possessing hundreds of suspected child pornography images on his cell phone.

Andrew Bush, of Sinking Spring, is charged with sexual abuse of children and possession of child pornography.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted Berks County Detectives over uploads of child porn from a Kik messenger account.

Detectives were able to trace the uploads back Bush, police said.

When officers executed a search warrant at his home, Bush allegedly admitted to being the owner of the Kick account, but said he accidentally clicked on child porn while looking for adult porn.

He also allegedly admitted to deleting the app as officers arrived.

An analysis of his phone revealed more than 400 images of suspected child porn, police said, adding that detectives were able to recover evidence showing that Bush previously used Kik on his phone.