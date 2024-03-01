Tom Mulligan says goodbye to coaching after 32 seasons at Haddon Township High School

The future at Haddon Township is bright, largely due in part to the pipeline of talent Tom Mulligan has created.

HADDON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Tom Mulligan coached his final game Monday night as the head coach of the Haddon Township girl's basketball team.

He led the program for 32 years, and it all came to an end against Haddonfield High School in the playoffs.

Mulligan was hired by the school at 23 years old. Since then, he's coached generations of young women.

"I think I knew it was the right time," Mulligan reflected. "I always said to myself, whenever I would leave, I wouldn't be somebody who left and the cupboard was bare."

The future at Haddon Township is bright, largely due in part to the pipeline of talent Mulligan has created. He's tallied over 650 wins and will go down in South Jersey as legendary.

"I think the great thing about sports is that it gives you so many opportunities ... It's an emotional game," Mulligan said.

His daughter Cara, the youngest of four Mulligan children, is a senior on his team. The pair will go out together.

"I think it's just different for me because growing up I always hoped to play on this court, play for him. It just was special," Cara Mulligan said.

The team was in disbelief when he broke the news that he would be retiring. He's a pillar in the basketball community, and they can't imagine next season without him.

"We always use the quote, 'tradition never graduates,' and I think him being here, we'll never forget that," said junior Alli Kamulda. "And it'll carry on even with him gone."

"Been a long 32 years, but so fast," said Mulligan. "I'll miss it, but I can't thank everyone enough."