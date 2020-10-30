Politics

Tricky treats: East Falls neighborhood gets creative to hand out Halloween candy

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the push to make sure the holiday is safe for families who decide to trick-or-treat on Saturday, and coronavirus numbers surging, there is fear that Halloween traditions could lead to more cases.

"I love Halloween, and usually we have a big party, and not this year," said Sarah Wingo, from East Falls.

Driving around West Philadelphia it looked like fall with orange leaves on front lawns, but there were no orange and black decorations in window displays for miles.

In Drexel Hill we saw a few homes with minimal decorations. Joy McCann said she did that on purpose this year, to not lure in too many trick or treaters.

EMBED More News Videos

COVID-19 has changed the experience, but Shocktoberfest is still packing all the screams that earned it a top-10 haunted park ranking nationally.



"I don't know whether we're going to sit on the chairs, and you know I don't have a pole or anything handy, I've seen some clever things," said McCann.

"This is my rendition of the sandworm from Beetlejuice," said Wingo.

Wingo said making the worm to drop candy through has been therapeutic, during a time where she's been isolated from neighbors, many of whom haven't been able to decorate their homes during these tough economic times.

"We're really lucky we both have our jobs, so financially we haven't been impacted the way our neighbors have been," said Wingo.

To help keep her neighborhood safe, Wingo came up with a map for neighbors who are giving out candy to share their locations.

The creativity displayed in the neighborhood has been a way to lift spirits during these tough times.

EMBED More News Videos

Iowa father Greg Dietzenbach is taking the 2020 "Zoom scaries" to a whole new level this Halloween.



"It's actually really, really helped my mood to have a project that I'm working on creatively," said Wingo.

Heather Petrone-Shook, also in East Falls, came up with a chute to drop candy through to stay socially distanced from trick or treaters. She also has markers outside her home to space out trick or treaters waiting for candy, six feet apart.

"Basically, the candy will go down the shoot and come out here for the bags of candy for the kids," said Petrone-Shook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshaverford townshipvote 2020election2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly under 9 p.m. curfew as National Guard arrives
Bodycam video, 911 audio of fatal police shooting to be released Wednesday
2 charged after Philly police find explosives in van
Gov. Murphy urges NJ residents to take pandemic 'seriously'
Philly nonprofit offers job to teen after looting caught on camera
Delco officials offer warning to agitators as Election Day approaches
US COVID cases hit daily record high -- again
Show More
AccuWeather: Freezing start to the weekend
Lori Loughlin reports to prison after plea in admissions scandal
Business owners cleaning up after nights of looting in Port Richmond
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Study: Boston grocery store workers at serious risk for COVID infection
More TOP STORIES News