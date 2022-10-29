Rush is on to finalize costumes going into Halloween weekend

Bruce Goldman, owner of Masquerade by Costume Cabaret, said the most popular Halloween costume this year is Michael Myers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With Halloween only three days away, many raced to get the essentials on Friday night.

"My daughter is going to be Flounder and her best friend is going to be Sebastian. My son is going to be (The) Karate Kid," said Yael Tacher of Pennsport.

It was crowded to say the least at Masquerade by Costume Cabaret in South Philadelphia, a tradition for shoppers as they get in the Halloween spirit.

"I want them to be feeling this opening of their imagination that they haven't felt in a long time," said Bruce Goldman, owner of Masquerade by Costume Cabaret.

Goldman says the most popular Halloween costume this year is Michael Myers, even though it's decades old.

And with Halloween weekend kicking off, you can expect people walking the streets, showing off their best costumes.

"I love doing special effects makeup so it's my time to go all out," said Alice Curran of Manayunk.

On Friday night, the Mutter Museum held its Mischief at the Mutter Halloween party.

"Dressing up and seeing how happy it makes everyone, we're just kind of having a great time," said Denise Donahue of South Philadelphia. "With everything that's going on, it's just nice to get away and live in this imaginary world for even a short amount of time, just to forget."

The City of Philadelphia will have Halloween events and fall festivals this weekend. More information can be found here.