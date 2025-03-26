Philly cop hurt in Friends Hospital shooting was struck by projectile from other officer: police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials have released new details in the deadly officer-involved shooting outside Friends Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia.

The video featured is from a previous report.

An officer was hurt and a man was killed in the incident.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on March 20, in the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Two officers were taking 36-year-old Aaron Rainey, of Philadelphia, to the hospital for a voluntary self-committal.

Once they arrived at the rear driveway of the hospital, one of the officers opened the transport vehicle's rear doors and began explaining the self-committal process to Rainey, according to officials. During this time, police say Rainey "became upset and quickly became agitated."

Then, "without warning," police say Rainey rushed toward one of the officers, knocking him to the ground and a physical altercation ensued between all three.

Officials claim Rainey was trying to grab one of the officer's Taser, as well as his firearm. That's when the other officer, identified as Officer Thomas Thompson, deployed his Taser, which appeared to be ineffective.

At this point, police say Rainey got control of the other officer's gun and both officers separated from the suspect.

This is when officials say Officer Thompson fired his weapon, striking Rainey. They said Rainey also discharged the stolen firearm toward Officer Thompson, but missed him.

During the incident, the other officer, who has only been identified as a 30-year-old, five-year veteran of the force, was struck in his bulletproof vest.

Philadelphia officials provide update after officer shot in bulletproof vest on March 20, 2025.

According to the preliminary investigation, officials say it is believed the injured officer's vest was struck by a "projectile fired from Officer Thompson's weapon."

Officials said the injured officer did not discharge his firearm.

Rainey was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Both officers were taken to Temple University Hospital, where they were treated and released.

Officials said they have video from both Friends Hospital, as well as the injured officer's body-worn camera.

Officer Thompson, 37, is a nine-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department. He has been placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation into the deadly police-involved shooting continues.

