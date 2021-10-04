Philly Proud

Montgomery County Army veteran using his experience with PTSD to help others

"I came back with a lot of mental health issues," said Jonathan Bittner of Harleysville, Montgomery County.
By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Army veteran using his experience with PTSD to help others

HARLEYSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A veteran who served in Afghanistan is using his own experience with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to help others cope with mental health issues.

Jonathan Bittner of Harleysville, Montgomery County enlisted in the Army in 2005 and deployed to Afghanistan in 2007. After serving for nine years, he medically retired in 2013 due to mental health issues.

"I came back with a lot of mental health issues, traumatic brain injury, really struggled for a couple of years trying to find my way. So I spent a lot of time in the inpatient treatments down at the Coatesville VA Hospital," he said.

He credits the hospital for saving him. And because of that lifesaving intervention, he decided on what his life after the war should be.

"I went back to school...I finished my bachelor's. Another two years after that, I finished my master's degree from Chestnut Hill College with a focus on trauma," he said. "I want to help others who were in the same place that I was, where my heart is."

Bittner used his degree in psychology to open up his own practice called the Chestnut Hill Therapy Collective, and dedicates most of his work to helping veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD find peace.

"It causes issues such as depression, anxiety, lack of sleep. Another common kind of downside of PTSD is the isolation that it causes," he said.

He said the rare combination of being male, a veteran and a therapist allows him to have a special connection with people who have gone through similar traumas.

He has a message for all who may be struggling with their mental health.

"Whether you're diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder or not, that diagnosis doesn't make you who you are. And that doesn't have to change you as a person," he said. "Here I am, all these years later, and I understand that I'm blessed to be alive."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspennsylvaniamental healtharmyfeel goodveteranphilly proud
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Mother uses therapy dogs to help college students
Students raise $3,000 from lemonade stand for teachers in Montco
Nonprofit helps adults with autism communicate using letter board
NJ grandmother and grandson give back to community
TOP STORIES
Family members identify employee shot, killed at Jefferson Hospital
Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father
Authorities in Ocean County investigate 'suspicious' deaths
Street racing, unruly crowds 'will not be tolerated,' mayor says
Facebook, Instagram services slowly returning after hours-long outage
After 40 Powerball drawings, will someone win $685M jackpot?
'This one hit home': Security expert gives hospital shooting insight
Show More
Vaccine deadlines bring peace to some, but anxiety to others
William Shatner, 90, will fly to space aboard Blue Origin rocket
Video shows 2 gunman wanted in shooting that injured 11-year-old boy
More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward
Gabby Petito family joins Twitter, calls on Laundrie to surrender
More TOP STORIES News