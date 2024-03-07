Harp seal rescued after becoming stranded at Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware

Wildlife officials safely rescued a seal that became stranded at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes, Delaware.

Wildlife officials safely rescued a seal that became stranded at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes, Delaware.

Wildlife officials safely rescued a seal that became stranded at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes, Delaware.

Wildlife officials safely rescued a seal that became stranded at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes, Delaware.

LEWES, Del. (WPVI) -- Wildlife officials safely rescued a seal that became stranded at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes, Delaware.

The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute shared photos of the one-year-old female.

RELATED: Baby seal rescued from Delaware beach; officials say it's happening more often

The institute says the harp seal had a few injuries and was slightly underweight.

Rescuers say she had been eating sand because Harp seals are used to licking ice and snow in their frozen ecosystem.

In the past few weeks, the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute in Lewes has rescued 13 seals on Delaware's beaches. Five were Harp seals, which are uncommon in this area.

RELATED: Seal rescued along Jersey Shore after suffering apparent shark bite

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center wants people to report any seals that might be in trouble. The number to call is (609) 266-0538.

Seals are federally protected. The stranding center reminds you to stay back at least 150 feet if you see one.

ALSO SEE: Baby seal dies after being found wandering down street in Ocean City

As cute as they are, don't try to help them yourself or get up close to take photos.

For more information about how to support the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, visit MMSC.org. You can also visit their website for more on what to do if you encounter a seal on land.