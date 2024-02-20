Baby seal dies after being found wandering down street in Ocean City

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says parasites and a possible respiratory infection could be to blame.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A wayward baby seal spotted wandering down a roadway in Ocean City, New Jersey earlier this month has died.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says parasites and a possible respiratory infection could be to blame.

The rescue happened on February 7 after the pup hauled out from the bay at West Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets.

He showed signs of improvement, but Monday night his health suddenly took a turn for the worse and he passed away.

A full necropsy will be performed to provide insight into what may have caused him to go down so quickly.

The stranding center said in a statement it wanted to "thank the residents of Ocean City and everyone who rallied around this little seal. We know that you are hurting as much as we are today."