Baby seal dies after being found wandering down street in Ocean City

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says parasites and a possible respiratory infection could be to blame.
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A wayward baby seal spotted wandering down a roadway in Ocean City, New Jersey earlier this month has died.
The rescue happened on February 7 after the pup hauled out from the bay at West Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets.
He showed signs of improvement, but Monday night his health suddenly took a turn for the worse and he passed away.
A full necropsy will be performed to provide insight into what may have caused him to go down so quickly.
The stranding center said in a statement it wanted to "thank the residents of Ocean City and everyone who rallied around this little seal. We know that you are hurting as much as we are today."