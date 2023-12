Seal rescued along Jersey Shore after suffering apparent shark bite

Seal rescued along Jersey Shore after being bitten by shark

SURF CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An adorable seal is on the road to recovery after apparently being bitten by a shark and stranded along the Jersey Shore.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center came to the rescue of the harbor seal on Christmas morning in Surf City.

The agency transported the seal to their rehabilitation hospital in Brigantine.

They say he is likely to make a full recovery and will be released back into the wild.