officer injured

Beloved Hatboro officer incapacitated by bee sting moved into hospice care

Hatboro Police Officer Ryan Allen has been on the force since 2013.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Officer incapacitated by bee sting moved into hospice care

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A procession escorted Officer Ryan Allen and his family through Montgomery County on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Officer Allen suffered a heart attack that led to a serious brain injury after he was stung by a bee on October 14, 2021.

According to the officer's wife, Whitney Allen, doctors said he will not recover from his injuries.

SEE ALSO: Montco officer not expected to recover from bee sting that led to brain injury: Family
EMBED More News Videos

"He's in what they call a 'disorder state of consciousness.' He's out of the coma, but he's not aware of his surroundings," said the officer's wife, Whitney Allen.



"We have been told by his medical team there is no chance that he will recover in any meaningful way," Allen wrote in a Facebook post. "We have made the extremely painful decision as a family to have Ryan discharged from rehabilitation on hospice care to spend his remaining days surrounded by loved ones and friends in a peaceful setting close to our home."

On Thursday, a procession brought Allen home where he will be treated through hospice care.

Officer Allen has been on the force since 2013. He helped start Hatboro Police Department's first police K9 program and has served as a member of the Montgomery County Drug Task Force.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontgomery countyofficer injuredfamily
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INJURED
Funeral held for 12-year-old shot, killed by Philly police officer
Philadelphia police officer who shot 12-year-old to be dismissed
Officer not expected to recover from bee sting injury: Family
Police: Threats detected against officers involved in Philly shooting
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia officer charged with perjury after arrest audit
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
Former Pa. AG Kathleen Kane charged with drunken driving after crash
Parents, grandmother charged in death of 4-month-old
Man charged with attempted murder after firing at Montco officers
Philly high schools to get later start time in the fall
Philly homeowner confronts trespasser in fatal shooting: Police
Show More
New details emerge after girl found wearing shock collar in NJ
Source: Philadelphia Eagles to release DT Fletcher Cox, open to re-...
Paddle or pedal? Boat puzzle stumps 'Wheel' contestants
Teen possibly kidnapped in own car from Walmart parking lot: police
Recall on Airborne gummies issued over cap problems
More TOP STORIES News