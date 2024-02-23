WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

New book details life of Hattie McDaniel, the first Black person to ever win an Oscar

March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, February 23, 2024 10:50PM
New book details life of Oscar winner Hattie McDaniel
New book details life of Hattie McDaniel, the first Black person to ever win an Oscar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we count down the days until the Oscars on March 10, a newly released book takes a look at the life of Hattie McDaniel, the first Black person to ever win an Academy Award.

"Queen of the Sugar Hill" paints a fictional portrait of the contrast between what life was expected to be like versus what life was actually like after that history-making achievement.

Author ReShonda Tate says a lot of people think that winning an Oscar can change lives for the better, but in 1940, it did nothing to improve life for McDaniel.

"Not only was she not able to get better work, aside from being a made a servant or slave, but she struggled to find a place," said Tate. "It is so important that we remember Hattie McDaniel and actors like her, she opened the door."

But still, her historic win during the 12th Academy Awards paved the way for the handful of people of color who have since taken home statues.

And this year, there are two Black women nominees, including Philadelphia's own Da'Vine Joy Randolph. She is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her talents in the "The Holdovers." She already won a Golden Globe for that same role.

March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC.

Red carpet coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT with "Countdown to Oscars: On The Red Carpet Live." At 4 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.

Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.

The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years.

The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW