New book details life of Hattie McDaniel, the first Black person to ever win an Oscar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we count down the days until the Oscars on March 10, a newly released book takes a look at the life of Hattie McDaniel, the first Black person to ever win an Academy Award.

"Queen of the Sugar Hill" paints a fictional portrait of the contrast between what life was expected to be like versus what life was actually like after that history-making achievement.

Author ReShonda Tate says a lot of people think that winning an Oscar can change lives for the better, but in 1940, it did nothing to improve life for McDaniel.

"Not only was she not able to get better work, aside from being a made a servant or slave, but she struggled to find a place," said Tate. "It is so important that we remember Hattie McDaniel and actors like her, she opened the door."

But still, her historic win during the 12th Academy Awards paved the way for the handful of people of color who have since taken home statues.

And this year, there are two Black women nominees, including Philadelphia's own Da'Vine Joy Randolph. She is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her talents in the "The Holdovers." She already won a Golden Globe for that same role.