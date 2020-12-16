Haverford Township author writes book to help kids deal with worries

The latest book from a Haverford Township, Pennsylvania teacher and author aims to help us guide the little ones through all of these emotions.
Everything looks and feels different this year, the holidays included.
Kids have worried about everything from missing friends and school to missing out in general.
Hallee Adelman's brand new book in her Great Big Feelings collection helps us help them work through it. It's called "Way Past Worried."
"Kids are feeling these big emotions right now, too, (but) they might just be expressing them differently than adults are," Adelman says. "We're encouraging kids to get out their feelings by doing an activity, like making some Worry Whip."
It's basically a whipped cream recipe that helps channel the idea of keeping your feelings from spilling everywhere.
Adelman thinks the books and activities are just as much for the parents as they are for the kids.
"It's funny because a lot of parents are like, 'Oh my gosh, I needed this book today! I'm happy to have read it to my kid, but I also really needed it," said Adelman.