HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Water service for customers is back to normal after a water main break in Havertown, Delaware County.

Officials say a contractor, who was performing a routine replacement, caused the break on Eagle and Lawrence roads Thursday afternoon.

Video shows repair crews working into the night to repair the break.

The Haverford Area YMCA closed early when it lost water service, but planned to reopen Friday morning.