travel

Honolulu to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test at most indoor businesses

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

Hawaii capital to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test

HONOLULU -- The city of Honolulu has implemented an indoor vaccine requirement for most public businesses, set to begin next month.

All patrons will need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments.

RELATED: Hawaii governor urges visitors not to travel to islands amid COVID surge

The rules take effect on Sept. 13, aimed at helping the city beat back a surge in cases from the highly contagious delta variant.

Children under the age of 12 will be exempt.


RELATED: California father and son arrested in Hawaii for fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

Businesses that don't comply will be in jeopardy of being shut down or fined.

Other major U.S. cities such as San Francisco and New York have implemented similar requirements.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhawaiihealthair traveltravelcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinetravel tipstourismcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
NJ's gas tax to fall 8.3 cents a gallon on Oct. 1
Vaccinated CA couple stuck in Italy after positive COVID test
Therapy dogs comfort stressed passengers at Lehigh Valley airport
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania mandates masks in K-12 schools, day cares
Biden praises Kabul airlift, defends departure from 'forever war'
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, flooding Wednesday into Thursday
Lifeguard killed by lightning strike remembered as the 'perfect kid'
Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' executive producer
Students return to Philly schools, teachers' contract nears expiration
'Bolt from the blue': How lightning can strike, even while sunny
Show More
Wife saw gator attack husband in Ida floodwaters, officials say
More than 20 shots fired on Philadelphia street, man killed
As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain
California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
Clinics ask Supreme Court to block Texas 6-week abortion ban
More TOP STORIES News