HBCU Festival draws crowd of thousands to Mann Center in Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite the rainy weather Saturday, tens of thousands of people attended the HBCU Festival at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park.

"Listen when folks come out even when it's raining, you know they're ready to celebrate," said Naomi Gonzalez, the chief education community engagement officer for the Mann Center.

The event celebrates Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). It's an interactive college fair with representatives from national and regional HBCUs.

The goal is to get students excited about college and thinking about which ones they would like to attend.

"My favorite part is seeing all the young people looking for colleges and enjoying all the tables. They're getting an opportunity to find scholarships," said Josie Jones of West Philadelphia.

The free festival included performances by guest artists and HBCU choirs, marching bands and cheer squads.