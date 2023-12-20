Man accused in multi-state headstone scam facing new charges in New Castle County

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania man accused in a multi-state headstone scam is now also facing theft charges in New Castle County, Delaware.

New Castle County Police said Wednesday that they have charged 54-year-old Gregory Stefan, who is accused of defrauding families who have deceased loved ones.

Police say Stefan was reaching out to meet with people who had deceased loved ones to design a headstone for them. Stefan allegedly created what appeared to be a formal contract, collected payment from the victims and then would later send them a letter that said his business had gone bankrupt and he couldn't uphold his side of the contract.

Detectives said they conducted a thorough investigation, which led to an arrest warrant for Stefan. He is currently wanted for the outstanding warrant.

Stefan has been charged in New Castle County with one felony count of theft of $1,500 or greater and one felony count of theft by false pretenses.

This comes roughly a month after Stefan was arrested in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, where he is facing another 280 charges.

Stefan also faces more charges in multiple other counties in Pennsylvania, as well as accusations in New Jersey, where he opened Colonial Memorials after being barred from operating in the Keystone State.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office shut down Stefan's business in the commonwealth after years of Action News Troubleshooter reports warning consumers about the headstone salesman and his companies.

Stefan's charges in Delaware County stem from 2014 to 2023 and are related to at least 23 companies.

Authorities believe there may be more victims. If you feel you've been a victim of Stefan, contact your local district attorney and state attorney general.