Coronavirus pandemic may make seasonal depression worse

The coronavirus pandemic has lead to more people feeling depressed and now, things could get worse with less daylight due to turning back the clocks this weekend.Many people already struggle with seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. But add in feelings of isolation, job loss, or just the uncertainty of the pandemic and those feelings can be magnified.A prolonged pandemic, coupled with less sunshine during the winter months can leave you feeling more down or depressed.But there are things you can do to improve your mood.For example, get enough sleep, keep a regular daily routine, exercise and be sure to get fresh air during the day.Meditation can also help, even if it's just for a few minutes.Bright light first thing in the morning, even if you have to use a lamp light can help.And behavioral therapist Jane Pernotto-Erhman also recommends expressing your feelings either by talking to someone or journaling so you can release the negative thoughts. And, she says, to try to focus on the positive things.If your depression isn't getting better or it's starting to affect your daily life -- your sleeping or eating habits, it's best to reach out to a mental health professional for help.