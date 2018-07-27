HEALTHCHECK

Couple finds love at the Transplant Games

Couple finds love at the Transplant Games. Registered Nurse Ali Groman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on July 27, 2018. (WPVI)

Team Philadelphia is made up of about 200 athletes. Some are organ transplant recipients, some are living donors and some are family members.

For one local couple, the Transplant Games are special for many reasons.

Jenn and Trevin Ray are getting ready for the Transplant Games.

Jenn, now 34 had a heart transplant when she 19. She was an athlete before she got sick and feels blessed to be able to return to sports.

"I feel great like I can't even describe like I feel like a normal person," said Jenn.

Trevin, now 30 also had a transplant at 19 - a pancreas. The two first met at the transplant games in South Africa in 2013.

"I was looking around for some people my age and I saw her across the room and I was like wow, she looks like my age and she's like really pretty, I probably need to go talk to her," said Trevin.

They hit it off right away and were married a year-and-a-half later. Their common experiences drew them close quickly.

"It's a really big life change that we both shared that not a lot of people really understand," said Jenn.

Their team- team Philadelphia held a pep rally last week. The games start in Salt Lake City next week.

Jenn competes in cycling, basketball, and volleyball. Trevin in golf, basketball, and volleyball. For Trevin the games celebrate,"Community, friends and also showing that transplantation works," added Trevin.

It's also a time to honor donors, Jenn met her donor's family this year.

"Thank you is not enough to say to them," she said.

The couple and the team are making the most of their second chance at life.

The games are all about having fun, but Jenn admits,"Were both super competitive. I mean the goal yes is to promote organ donation but we always try our best. We care about winning," said Jenn.

For more informaton go to the Donate LIfe Transplant Games website.

