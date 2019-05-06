Health & Fitness

1st medical marijuana dispensary opens in Delaware County

Medical pot dispensary opening in Morton, Pa. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 6, 2019.

MORTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- The first medical marijuana dispensary in Delaware County will be open for business on Monday.

Herbology, located at 409 Baltimore Pike in Morton, is open Sunday through Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Their website states, "Herbology is dedicated to serving patients in the Pennsylvania area. We offer the highest quality products in order to alleviate symptoms you shouldn't have to live with. Come visit Herbology to see what we can do for your approved condition."

The company has several other locations in Pennsylvania including in Philadelphia, Altoona, and Gettysburg.
