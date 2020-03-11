Three Montgomery County school districts reopening amid coronavirus concerns

MONTGOMERY CO., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa (WPVI) - - School district leaders of Upper Merion, Lower Merion and Norristown school districts said schools are ready to reopen Wednesday after officials announced eight presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County.
Cheltenham schools will remain closed Wednesday, according to school district officials.
Crews at every school reopening made sure the buildings and buses were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, according to leaders of each district.
Teams paid very close attention to areas where germs spread easily, which include railings, door handles, keyboards, and water fountains.
School officials are stressing to parents that they realize the closures were sudden, but want to protect the health of everyone.
County leaders said the school closures are linked to the infection of a 62-year-old doctor at CHOP in King of Prussia.
Officials are continuing to work to trace points of contact for any presumptive positive case. This also includes an 18-year-old student at Germantown Academy.
County officials said it's a rapidly evolving situation and they hope other businesses will follow when it comes to how they've been cleaning and disinfecting public areas and offices.
