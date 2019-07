Back to Basics: 6 Beginner Fitness Classes to Get You Started

The Class: Yoga Fundamentals

The Class: The Barre Essentials

The Class: BANDIT

The Class: Spin 101

Our friends atrounded up some fitness classes for beginners and we sent Karen Rogers and Melissa Magee to see how they work. The classes are designed for people looking to start a new fitness routine, add something new to their existing routine or someone who is new to fitness altogether.4363 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 191272001 Green Street Philadelphia, PA 191302016 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 191031430 South St. Philadelphia PA, 19146328 N. Lewis Rd Royersford, PA 194682101 Market Street, Philadelphia PA 19103---------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.