Back to Basics: 6 Beginner Fitness Classes to Get You Started

By Timothy Walton
Our friends at Philadelphia Magazine rounded up some fitness classes for beginners and we sent Karen Rogers and Melissa Magee to see how they work. The classes are designed for people looking to start a new fitness routine, add something new to their existing routine or someone who is new to fitness altogether.

The Class: Yoga Fundamentals
Yoga on Main | Facebook
4363 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127

The Class: The Barre Essentials
Lumos Yoga & Barre | Facebook | Instagram
2001 Green Street Philadelphia, PA 19130

The class: Thrive Pilates I
Thrive Pilates | Instagram
2016 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

The Class: BANDIT
FreeHouse Fitness Studio | Facebook | Instagram
1430 South St. Philadelphia PA, 19146

The Class: Spin 101
The first Tuesday of Every Month
328 N. Lewis Rd Royersford, PA 19468
Torque Spin Barrre & TRX | Facebook | Instagram

The Class: Boxing 60
Title Boxing Club | Facebook
2101 Market Street, Philadelphia PA 19103
---------
