99-year-old World War II veteran beats coronavirus, thanks health care workers

DONCASTER, England -- A 99-year-old World War II veteran is thanking the doctors and nurses who stood by his side as he battled and beat COVID-19.

"There's nothing I can say but thank you very much and I appreciate every bit you've done for me," Albert Chambers said to health care workers at Tickhill Road Hospital in a video released by England's National Health Service.

Chambers later received a guard of honor from staff members at the northern England hospital.

Chambers, who will turn 100 this summer, was wounded in the war and spent three years as a prisoner of war, according to the BBC.



"My grandad is amazing. He's pretty incredible. He's not only survived the war and being in prison camp, now he's won the battle with coronavirus," Chambers' grandson told the public broadcaster.

As of Friday afternoon, there were nearly 9,000 deaths 75,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

