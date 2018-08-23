ART OF AGING

Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball

Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. --
It's an ancient sport but the players are young at heart! We're talking about bocce ball.

Perfection may be the goal, but fun and friendship are the ultimate payoffs for the 400 bocce players that compete in Norristown.

Joe Vargo of Collegeville participates for all the right reasons.

"A good friend of mine said, 'Joe, you have to have more fun in your life,' so I start playing, I got addicted to playing, and it gives me something to look forward to every week," said Joe.

The teams are mixed and respect is a two-way street.

"A lot of the women are very, very good. It's a very easy game to learn. Iy's really the perfect sport for seniors," adds Joe.

It is competitive on the courts, but there's a lot of laughs, too. Diane Butera of Plymouth Township enjoys the friendships.

"Right now, all my friends belong here," she said.

But like most of the players, Diane plays to win.

"I don't like to lose. I don't think anyone likes to lose. We've won two years in a row," said Butera.

For the 3,000 that play bocce in this area, the sport requires no lessons or fancy clothes. It's created a community in Norristown.

"I'd say, come on down and get your feet wet," said Butera.

Vargo added, "I hope to keep playing for another 20 years (smiles).

