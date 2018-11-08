ART OF AGING

Art of Aging: Zumba fitness fun for seniors

Art of Aging: Zumba fitness fun for seniors. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on November 8, 2018.

Few of us love to exercise, but there is a fun way to stay fit with a program for active adults.

Zumba Gold is an offshoot of Zumba, and it's a less demanding work out for seniors.

Seventy-two-year-old Fitness Instructor Dyann Paoline leads the class with zest, laughter and her playlist.

"You still get the cardio, the aerobic workout, it helps with balance, and it helps with brain stimulation," she said.

One reason people fail to keep a workout routine is that it can get boring. Boredom is not a part of Paoline's hour-long sessions. And, it's contagious, apparently.

"If people don't come back, it's not working. People come back here. I love music and I love staying fit. That combination of the two is just perfect," added Paoline.

Ann Glass of Center City said, "I sing along with every song she plays. It's a lot of fun."

Jean Haskell of Center City is 86- years-old.
She said, "Its fun, I like it and it's really good for my body - keeps me moving for a whole hour."

Seventy-six-year-old Mignon Adams of Center City said, "I love the Music part. I also love this instructor, she's always happy."

"They know they're going to have an hour of fun and part of what aging is all about is having a community," said Paoline.

Linda Simon of Center City said, "Camaraderie. It's unbelievable, it's fun. It's music. Music promotes happiness and joy."

"I guess my message always is for people to give it a try, you know, get off the couch, meet people," said Paoline.

