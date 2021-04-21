As COVID vaccine access grows, demand for shot decreases, health officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Access to the COVID-19 vaccine is expanding, but some local officials are finding that demand is actually going down. The focus is now on education and encouragement for people to get their shot.A two-day drive-thru vaccination clinic at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby is being hosted by health officials in Delaware County as cases rise."We have seen an increase in incidence rate, that's how many per 100,000, and in the in four weeks it has doubled," said Rosemarie Halt the director of the Delaware County COVID Task Force.The county is seeing a dip in vaccine interest with 54% of people being at least partially vaccinated. They aren't the only ones."We did such a good job messaging, 'wait your turn' that a lot of folks are still waiting their turn. We just have to help get the word out: 'It is your turn.' Come down to get vaccinated," said Charlie Elison with FEMA.There aren't many lines at the FEMA-run clinic in Center City Philadelphia or at the Esperanza site. Appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome. Any Philadelphian 16 and older is eligible for a Pfizer shot.Now the rush is on to encourage people to sign up. About 38% of eligible Philadelphians have received one dose of the shot and another 25% are fully vaccinated.In Montgomery County, they don't have that problem, with almost 45% of the population vaccinated."Next week we have 7,000 appointments available and have all but 400 or 500 filled," said County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh.Every county is now focused on Friday's CDC advisory panel decision about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause.Montgomery County is already preparing to begin administering the one-shot option again."We have people scheduled in J&J clinics beginning next Wednesday," said Dr. Arkoosh.Vaccine hesitancy and accessibility is the next hurdle to jump in the race toward herd immunity. Each county is focusing its attention on public education campaigns and community outreach.