Atlanta teacher takes to highway seeking kidney donor

An Atlanta, Georgia, teacher is still waiting for a new kidney, and he's taking dramatic steps to find a donor.Sam Worley has been walking along a busy highway a few days a week with a sign appealing for a donor.Worley's been on the waiting list 6 years, but says the wait time keeps increasing.And now, he's being told he'll wait at least 4 more years.He says drivers are often shocked by his direct appeal."I don't think people realize how long people like me are on this list waiting. There's people dying while they're waiting. I don't want to be that person.