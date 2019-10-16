Top bestselling fruit drinks deemed 'unhealthy' by researchers

The top 34 bestselling fruit drinks for kids have been deemed "unhealthy" by researchers.A new study shows most of the sweetened drinks claim to have a good source of vitamin C, but contain little or no fruit juice.Most of the drinks which did contain fruit juice capped the amount at just five percent.One-third of all the sweetened fruit drinks contained at least 16 grams of sugar - more than half of the maximum amount of sugar a child is supposed to consume each day.