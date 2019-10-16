Health & Fitness

Top bestselling fruit drinks deemed 'unhealthy' by researchers

The top 34 bestselling fruit drinks for kids have been deemed "unhealthy" by researchers.

A new study shows most of the sweetened drinks claim to have a good source of vitamin C, but contain little or no fruit juice.

Most of the drinks which did contain fruit juice capped the amount at just five percent.

One-third of all the sweetened fruit drinks contained at least 16 grams of sugar - more than half of the maximum amount of sugar a child is supposed to consume each day.
