Top bestselling fruit drinks deemed 'unhealthy' by researchers

The top 34 bestselling fruit drinks for kids have been deemed "unhealthy" by researchers.
A new study shows most of the sweetened drinks claim to have a good source of vitamin C, but contain little or no fruit juice.
Most of the drinks which did contain fruit juice capped the amount at just five percent.
One-third of all the sweetened fruit drinks contained at least 16 grams of sugar - more than half of the maximum amount of sugar a child is supposed to consume each day.
