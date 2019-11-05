CDC expert briefs local conference on latest vaping findings

WYNNEFIELD HEIGHTS (WPVI) -- It's been 3 and a half months since doctors first sounded the alarm on lung problems related to vaping.Week by week, doctors and health officials are learning more, but they're also coming up with new questions.An expert from the C-D-C was in Philadelphia today with new insights into the outbreak of vaping-related illnesses.Dr. Sarah Kabbani, a medical officer with the C-D-C, said at a conference in Philadelphia there are hardly any cases of the lung ailment outside the U-S - just 5 in Canada, and a few *possible ones overseas.She said C-D-C doesn't know whether it's due to a difference in vaping products, or on regulations on who can vape.She also says some states only report people admitted to the hospital, so there may be more cases treated at doctors' offices.The conference, focusing on COPD, was hosted by the Temple Lung Center.