Chili peppers can cut risk of death from heart disease and stroke, study says

Chili peppers may have benefits that go beyond spicing up your food.
For many years, chili has been hailed for its therapeutic properties, and now researchers have found that eating chili peppers regularly can cut the risk of death from heart disease and stroke.
The study in Italy compared the risk of death among 23,000 people over eight years.
The study was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Scientists have focused on capsaicin, the compound that gives chili peppers their unmistakable punch.
