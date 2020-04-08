928 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Delaware; death toll rises to 16

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6080502" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Delaware opens various hotlines for questions surrounding COVID-19

Motorists may pass through Delaware en-route to other states.

Motorists may leave their home state (PA, NJ, MD, etc.) to work for a Delaware designated essential business, to care for a family member in Delaware, or for healthcare reasons (pharmacy, going to vet, visiting PCP) in Delaware.

Out-of-state employees who work for an essential business in Delaware but who could otherwise do their work from home should remain home.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware has at least 928 confirmed cases of COVID-19, state officials said Tuesday.The blood bank of Delmarva is collecting plasma, from recovered coronavirus patients.The hope is that antibodies in the plasma will help severely ill patients.If this is successful, the blood bank, based in New Ark, is ready to expand its process, to help patients nationwide.To donate, someone would need to be symptom-free for at least 14 days.Delaware is preparing for the number of cases to rise.The state is setting up multiple alternative care sites to help alleviate the stress on hospitals.A gym at Nemours Hospital for Children in Wilmington is now a mini-hospital.Nurses and members of the National Guard went through orientation there Tuesday.The Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City, a long-term care facility, is also being switched over to care for additional patients.These sites will not treat anyone suffering from coronavirus.Delaware has banned all short-term rentals, including vacation home rentals, hotels, motels and condo rentals - to help fight the spread of COVID-19.Commercial lodging in Delaware will remain closed through May 15, or until the public health threat is eliminated.The order issued by Gov. John Carney exempts certain Delawareans and essential workers who may need access to short-term rental units.That list of exemptions includes caretakers with family members nearby, health care providers, journalists, and Delawareans with public housing vouchers.Victims of domestic violence who need alternative shelter also are exempted.The Delaware Division of Public Health is starting a new collaboration with the United Way of Delaware to increase call center services during the coronavirus outbreak.Beginning Monday, all calls related to social services, essential businesses, unemployment and stay at home related calls should now go to Delaware 211.Operators will be available 7 days a week.Medical and testing-related calls should go to the Division of Public Health's call center.They can be reached at 866-408-1899 and will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for the State of Delaware Sunday.The president's action makes federal funding available to Delaware and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the state impacted by COVID-19.A modification to Governor John Carney's State of Emergency Declaration due to the coronavirus outbreak now gives troopers in Delaware the authority to pull over out-of-state drivers.Delaware State Police say Carney's order "authorizes any Delaware law enforcement officer to stop a vehicle driving within the state simply because it is displaying out-of-state tags."This authorization does not apply to vehicles traveling on I-95, I-295, or I-495.During the stop, troopers may ask limited questions related to the driver's recent travel.The driver will be advised that if they are coming into Delaware from out-of-state, they are required by law to self-quarantine for 14 days while in Delaware or immediately return to their home state, according to a news release.Troopers will be monitoring non-interstate roadways which have been identified as having a large volume of out of state travelers, authorities said.There are limited exceptions that allow for out-of-state persons and vehicles to enter Delaware without being required to self-quarantine, including:Out-of-state visitors who fail to self-quarantine could face criminal charges, officials said.of essential and non-essential businesses, as defined by the governor's order.The orders will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated.