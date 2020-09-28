Health & Fitness

1 out of 3 parents don't intend to get their child a flu vaccine this year, survey finds

By
As fall begins, so does the flu season.

Even though the pandemic is still in effect, some parents are planning to skip their children's flu shots this year.

A study from C.S. Mott Children's Hospital states that one out of three parents do not plan on having their children vaccinated.

In a questionnaire taken last month, the majority of the parents said they are concerned about side effects and that it may not be as effective.

RELATED: Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
EMBED More News Videos

With people so focused on keeping coronavirus at bay, many health officials are worried people will forget about getting a flu shot.



Among the parents who will not vaccinate their children this year, one in seven say they are keeping their child away from health care sites due to concerns about COVID-19.

The other reason is the lack of recommendations from health care providers as America focuses on the coronavirus.

"Among the 32% of parents who say their child is unlikely to get a flu vaccine this year, the most common reasons include concerns about side effects from flu vaccine (42%) and belief that flu vaccine is not necessary (40%) or effective (32%)," the study found. "Fourteen percent will not seek flu vaccine because they are keeping children away from health care sites due to COVID; 9% say their child is afraid of needles or does not want to get flu vaccine."

When it comes to parents whose children got flu vaccines last year, 96% intend to have their children vaccinated again this year.

In contrast, only 28% of parents whose children didn't get the shot last year say their child is likely to get a flu vaccine in 2020.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Doctors kick off early push for flu shot: 'This is the time to start getting prepared'
EMBED More News Videos

"If we can prevent cases of the flu or decrease their intensity by having people take the flu vaccine, it takes pressure off of all of us," said the CEO of the Memorial Hermann Health System.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmichiganvaccineschildren's healthchildrenu.s. & worldflu preventionstudyflu seasonsurvey
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother, daughter sentenced to life for murders of 5 relatives
Melissa Magee headed back home after 11 years with Action News
CDC releases guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving safely
Philadelphia police say missing newborn found safe
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Cheltenham
South Jersey high school begins in-person classes after several COVID-19 cases
Delaware State student killed in shootout at party
Show More
Feds to ship millions of COVID-19 tests in push to reopen K-12 schools
Fauci: 'We are not in a good place' as COVID cases rise
Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 years, NY Times says
Homeless encampment organizers say they've reached tentative agreement
Philly residents react to report that Trump avoided taxes for 10 years
More TOP STORIES News