Delaware reviewing CDC guidance, but masks still required indoors for now

EMBED >More News Videos Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, announces that the CDC eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday it is easing mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people , allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.However, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said while it is reviewing the new guidance, the First State is sticking with its mask mandate for now."Delaware's emergency order still requires masks indoors. We will communicate updates to Delaware's requirements once we have reviewed the implications of CDC's guidance," said spokesperson Mary Fenimore.She encouraged Delawareans who still need a vaccine to visit de.gov/getmyvaccine The new CDC guidance announced Thursday still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces and schools.CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says: "We have all longed for this moment - when we can get back to some sense of normalcy."