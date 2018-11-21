HEALTHCHECK

Delaware hospital uses virtual reality to help cancer patients

Delaware hospital uses virtual reality to help cancer patients: As seen on Action News at 5 p.m., November 21, 2018

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
A Delaware hospital has won a prestigious national prize for using virtual reality to ease cancer treatment.

Christiana Care received the Magnet Prize in nursing for its use in the infusion suite.

Through the virtual reality goggles, patients can immerse themselves in forests, beaches, or popular local recreation spots while undergoing chemotherapy.

"You don't see the infusion poles, you don't see other bald people, you don't see your port. It's a really nice way to give you some relief of that, because that's something you have with you everywhere you go," said Kathleen Krakowski.

Patients overwhelmingly say it relaxes them and reduces their anxiety and boredom. Doctors say lessening stress boosts treatment success and the recovery.

Christiana now has plans to use virtual reality to do pre-chemo education.

