HEALTH & FITNESS

Delaware officials report 3 more flu-related deaths

EMBED </>More Videos

Delaware officials report 3 more flu-related deaths. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on March 3, 2019.

DOVER, Del. --
Public health officials are reporting 16 flu-related deaths so far this season in Delaware.

The Delaware Health and Social Services said Friday in a statement that all the cases were people who had underlying health conditions and who were infected with the influenza A strain.

The most recent case was a 90-year-old man of Sussex County man who died this week.

The number of lab-confirmed flu cases totaled 3,264 as of Feb. 16, a significant drop from the 5,758 reported in the same time frame last year. There were 35 flu-related deaths in the 2017-2018 season.

Officials are encouraging residents to get the flu vaccine, wash their hands frequently, and try to avoid contact with others if experiencing cold or flu symptoms.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdelaware newsflu deathflu
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Newspaper: $600,000 fine imposed on nursing home after outbreak
Illinois health officials warn about possible measles scare at Midway International Airport
At-home tests kits to check for food sensitivity
Study: Weight-bearing exercises can benefit the heart
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning
People throughout the Delaware Valley are prepping for snow, again
Amtrak announces cancellations ahead of snowstorm
Man shot and wounded in restaurant parking lot in Bristol
Child dies after being pulled from hotel pool in Delaware County
22-year-old man critical after being shot in Northeast Philadelphia
Newspaper: $600,000 fine imposed on nursing home after outbreak
Roads are dry for now, but snow is heading our way
Show More
Car rolls down embankment in Fairmount Park
Suspect sought for credit union robbery in Philadelphia
Bryce Harper joins the Philadelphia Phillies
Fans line up to get the new Bryce Harper jersey
New Orleans police: 2 killed, 6 injured after car hits crowd
More News